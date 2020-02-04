Fern Britton has taken to social media to share a poignant message with her fans. On Monday, the former This Morning star took to Twitter to pay tribute to Streatham, following the news of the terror attack on Sunday afternoon. Fern paid her respects to all those involved by simply writing: "Big up Streatham," followed by a love heart emoji. The shocking news resonated with the star's fans too, with many taking to comment on the post. One wrote: "Will the general public ever feel truly safe again? I remember the days when I had never heard of the word terrorism, my thoughts go out to all those affected past and present. Chin up people." Another added: "I was once a community midwife with Streatham in my patch. I loved that area, now back home in West Cornwall. Happy memories and big love for the South London people."

The star had posted her message just a day after thanking fans on social media for their support following the news of her separation with Phil Vickery. Fern had penned an emotional message on the popular social media site on Sunday afternoon, which read: "Hello. Thank you so much for all your kind messages. They are so appreciated. More than you know. The kindness of strangers is overwhelming." The mother-of-four issued a statement on Wednesday evening, revealing that she and Phil had decided to go their separate ways after "20 happy years together".

It read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support." TV chef Phil shared the same message on his own Twitter page. The popular couple have since received an outpour of support from their fans, as well as their friends including former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern, who was one of the first to comment on the announcement post, writing: "Sending lots of love xxx." Steph wasn't the only famous name to express sadness over the news. Lisa Faulkner wrote: "Am so sorry to hear this. Sending you both love."

It was only last year that Fern gave a candid interview about her marriage to Phil, revealing they had not spent much time together in the previous 12 months. "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there," the TV star told Good Housekeeping. And Fern had nothing but kind words to say about her husband. She added: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing." Fern and Phil share 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

