Holly Ramsay has revealed that her beloved family cat has passed away. Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared a series of photos of her adorable grey moggy alongside the caption: "Thank you for having me as your mama for the most amazing ten years. I will miss you every day."

Famous faces and fans alike were quick to send their condolences. Cruz Beckham left a sweet heart emoji, as did Gino D'Acampo's son, Luciano. One of Holly's followers sweetly wrote: "Sorry to hear Holly, big hugs," while another added: "Oh no! I'm so sorry for you Holly. Thinking of you."

The Ramsay family are close, and often share photos of each other on social media, so we can imagine that the clan will rally around Holly during this difficult time. What's more, the newest addition to the Ramsay family – little Oscar – will no doubt be able to get Holly smiling again, seeing as the tot is so cute!

Earlier in February, mum Tana shared what might just be the cutest photo we've ever seen of the ten-month-old, when he successfully completed a course of baby sensory classes, which help with sensory development. The doting mum shared to Instagram a photo of Oscar decked out in a miniature green graduation outfit – square cap and all – and it's sure to melt your heart.

Tana added the caption: "Graduation day! Baby sensory classes for Oscar, thank you Julia @babysensoryrichmond, your Wandsworth classes were fabulous, we will miss you and the friends we made!"

Oscar is very much doted on by the family, having joined siblings Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. Born on 4 April 2019, Oscar already has his own Instagram account, and often pops up on his siblings' social media pages.

