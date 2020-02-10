Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shared a sweet bonding moment between her eldest son Jack and their baby boy Oscar on Sunday, as they both raided the fridge at the family home. The photo showed the two Ramsay boys standing side-by-side looking for drinks, but her followers couldn't get over two details – how organised the fridge was, and also how the family have an entire fridge dedicated to drinks.

The fridge has been filled with everything from bottles of beer and champagne to cans of soft drinks and tonics, which are all neatly organised on the shelves and inside the door. The post prompted Amanda Holden to comment: "Your fridge is amazingly tidy."

Other followers commented on the contents of the fridge, with one writing: "That's not a fridge it's a bar." Another wrote: "I'm liking that fridge. Rose, champagne and lots of tonic." A third commented: "Do you have any food in that fridge?" And it appears many of their fans are keen to follow suit, with several commenting it is "fridge goals".

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shared a look inside their drinks fridge

Gordon and Tana are not the only celebrities to spark conversation among their followers by revealing a look inside their fridge; Kim Kardashian recently revealed she also has a drinks fridge that has been filled with bottled water and milk, and gave fans a tour of the multiple refrigerators in her Los Angeles home after fans questioned where she keeps her food.

Hells Kitchen star Gordon and his family own three houses, and primarily divide their time between London and Los Angeles, as well as Cornwall, where they have a holiday home. The family often share glimpses inside their properties on social media, and their London base has also featured in Tilly Ramsay's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.

