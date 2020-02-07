Tana Ramsay has shared what might be the most adorable photo of son Oscar to date. Taking to Instagram, the wife of Gordon Ramsay treated fans to a snap of the little'un decked out in a miniature green graduation outfit, square cap and all. Tana revealed that Oscar has successfully completed a course of baby sensory classes, which help with sensory development.

The mother-of-five added the caption: "Graduation day! Baby sensory classes for Oscar, thank you Julia @babysensoryrichmond, your Wandsworth classes were fabulous, we will miss you and the friends we made!"

The Ramsays are known for sharing adorable snaps of little Oscar, who is looking more and more like his Hell's Kitchen star dad. In January, Tana shared another sweet photo of their son on her Instagram account, this time of Oscar waving in his baby chair, while sporting a full head of blonde hair – that was styled like Gordon's. Many fans were quick to point out the likeness, with one writing: "He's like a clone of his daddy, so alike already. Very cute smile," while another wrote: "Omg so like his dad." A third added: "He is just like his dad!"

Tana shared the photo on Instagram

The little tot recently celebrated his first Christmas, an event that dad Gordon was determined to make as special as possible. "This Christmas will be extra special with the arrival of Oscar. A baby’s first Christmas is pretty magical," he said ahead of his TV special, Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip. "It’s always time for family and food, of course! All the family will be home, all the kids together and it will be a really amazing special time, I can’t wait!"

Oscar is very much doted on by the family, having joined siblings Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 18. Born on 4 April 2019, Oscar already has his own Instagram account, and we have a feeling he's going to look more and more like his dad as time goes on…

