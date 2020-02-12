Kourtney Kardashian is doing everything she can to help ensure that her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, have an incredible childhood, but she's also doing a lot to help their future too. The doting mum is teaching her kids how to look after the environment and preserve the planet by making simple steps at their family home. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star listed some of the steps they are taking on her lifestyle blog, Poosh. These include using glass storage containers for leftovers, packing the children's lunchboxes with stainless steel containers, and using metal straws rather than plastic ones. She also encourages everyone to consciously unplug electronics and outlets when they are not in use.

The TV star has previously taken her youngest two children, Penelope and Reign, to plant some trees, and was praised after sharing pictures on Instagram of them at work. In the caption, Kourtney wrote: "We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org. Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our [planet]." In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Good for you, great idea for the youngins," while another added: "What an awesome thing to do." A third commented: "That's an awesome thing to teach your children."

While they live a luxurious lifestyle, Kourtney wants to make sure that her children know how lucky they are and encourages them to give back to others less fortunate. The star recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then give back by giving school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: " When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

As well as doing good deeds when they are on holiday, Kourtney also encourages her children to do charity work at home too. In September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

