Kourtney Kardashian made her son Reign's wish come true last year after giving her children a new puppy on Christmas Day. And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some photos of the new addition in December, she admitted that they still didn't have a name for her, and asked fans to help suggest monikers. And on Monday, Kourtney shared some seriously cute pictures of her four-legged friend with her son Reign, five, who was helping to cook breakfast in the kitchen. In the caption, the mother-of-three revealed that they had decided on the name Cubs, writing: "Good Morning from Chef Reign and Cubs." Kourtney then responded to a fan who had asked about the dog's name, and the star revealed that she replies to: "Cubs, Cubbies, and Cubbles."

Back in December, Kourtney had shared a sweet video of Reign talking to his Elf on the Shelf doll before going to bed, where he asked him to ask Santa if he could have a puppy for Christmas. The little boy said: "Elf, buddy, whatever your name is, please can I have a lot of toys." Reign also asked for the Elf to tell Santa to get him "a real dog" for Christmas, which prompted Kourtney – who was filming the conversation – to ask him what kind of dog he wanted. "A little dog," he sweetly replied.

Cubs arrived at Kourtney's house on Christmas Day

As well as Cubs, Kourtney's family also have a pet dog called Honey, who was given to Penelope in 2017. Honey has made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after Kim Kardashian gave her daughter North her sister Sushi, who wouldn't stop barking. Kim tried to swap the dogs, before Kourtney took Honey home to her daughter, resulting in Kanye West's wife to get some help from The Dog Whisperer, Cesar Milan.

The family also have a pet dog called Honey

Kourtney often shares cute photos of her children on social media. Along with Reign and Penelope, she is also mum to son Mason, ten, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Last year, they sat down to talk about their experience co-parenting, where they opened up about the benefits as well as areas that they want to improve. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

