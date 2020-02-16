Amanda Holden turned 49 on Sunday, and the Britain's Got Talent star shared a poignant message with her followers on social media as she marked her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Heart radio presenter shared a photo of herself with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, and wrote: "Thank you for all my sweet bday messages. Today, more than ever, I hold onto my loved ones." Amanda's bittersweet words follow from the heartbreaking news of Caroline Flack's death on Saturday. The Love Island presenter took her own life, and celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to her on social media in the aftermath.

;

Watch Amanda Holden in 60 seconds

Amanda Holden shared a bittersweet message on her birthday

On Saturday night, Amanda was one of the many famous faces to share a photograph of herself with Caroline as she paid her respects to the star on Instagram. In a lengthy statement, the star questioned why the former Strictly winner didn't receive the same level of care in the media industry as other personalities have. She wrote: "Utterly devastated to hear of the sudden death of this funny bright beautiful young girl. My heart goes out to her family. For Caroline to feel that death was the only way out breaks my heart ....Anger doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs like she was ..Why was she not shown the same level of consideration, protection ,warmth and importance as other artists in our industry who have struggled recently?"

MORE: Laura Whitmore in tears as she pays tribute to Caroline Flack on the radio

The Heart FM presenter shared a tribute to Caroline Flack following her death

Amanda continued: "There are criminal gaps in the differences. I am certain there is more to her story... I know the truth will out. May she rest in peace and those responsible for this lack of humanity be brave enough to admit their shame." The star also posted an illustration from The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which read: "'What is the bravest thing you've ever said?' Asked the boy. 'Help' said the horse."

READ: Fern Britton opens up about her fun night following split - and fans are delighted!

Tributes have been pouring in for Caroline. Strictly Come Dancing – the show she won with Pasha Kovalev in 2014 – paid their respects to the star with an emotional post, while Caroline's Love Island co-stars, including her good friend Laura Whitmore, have spoken out. Laura opened up about Caroline's passing in a heartbreaking tribute on her radio show on Sunday morning, where she urged her listeners to be kind to each other. Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, has also shared a public tribute to the TV presenter.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.