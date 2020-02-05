Amanda Holden made an exciting discovery on Wednesday, and it was one she couldn't wait to share with her fans! The Heart Radio DJ posted a video to her Instagram Stories that showed a short clip of the star using a filter that calculated how old she looked. Amanda held her face still as the filter scrolled through a list of ages before a jackpot bell rang and it decided on the answer: 35. "Ahhh," the star gasped, beaming with delight. "Get that!" She captioned the video simply: "Yasssssss."

Glamorous Amanda has been a stage and TV star since the 1990s

The Britain's Got Talent presenter turns 49 later this month, but regardless of her age, she always looks impeccably turned out and glamorous. Earlier this week, she treated her 14-year-old daughter Lexi to a special holiday in honour of her birthday. The mum-of-two took her oldest child and a group of her friends away for a spa getaway so they could celebrate in style. The gang - including the family's dog, Rudie - spent the weekend at Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa located in the New Forest, and Amanda shared behind-the-scenes snippets with her followers, including snaps of herself enjoying the glass balcony.

RELATED: Amanda Holden’s cosy cashmere outfit is just what we want to wear today

The area held a wooden table and chairs that backed onto the idyllic green surrounds, and the blonde beauty took the opportunity to pose on the edge of a hot tub, looking ageless in a stylish orange swimsuit and dark sunglasses. Amanda's first TV appearance was on Blind Date in 1991, but since then she's worked on a wide range of shows as an actress and presenter, including Wild at Heart, Cutting It, and This Morning.

The DJ was delighted by the Instagram filter's assessment

MORE: Amanda Holden's tan knee-high boots work a treat with her French Connection denim dress

She's also starred in the stage musicals Shrek and Thoroughly Modern Millie and has presented Heart's breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston since last April, taking over from former Spice Girl Emma Bunton. Amanda shares children Lexi and Hollie, eight, with record producer husband Chris Hughes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.