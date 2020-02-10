Amanda Holden has raised eyebrows with a recent comment she posted on Instagram. The Britain's Got Talent star shared a picture taken on a photoshoot, showing her laying on the floor in a white dress. "Always more interesting what goes on behind the scenes," she cryptically wrote, adding a winky face emoji. "Are you trying to tell us something?!" one fan enquired. "Tell us about it!" another one urged. Amanda's post has been linked by many to her former colleague Phillip Schofield coming out as gay.

Amanda and Phillip were rumoured to have fallen out in 2018, when Holly Willoughby took a break from This Morning to present I'm A Celebrity. It was reported at the time that Phillip had "blocked" Amanda's chances of stepping in in Holly's place, and instead pushed for Rochelle Humes to be his co-host. In 2019, Amanda addressed reports of a rift, telling her Heart FM co-host Jamie Theakston, "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." He replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?" "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" Amanda responded, before Jamie pushed: "The olive branch had been extended", to which she replied: "Oh, yes."

MORE: Ruth Langsford warmly embraces Phillip Schofield as they put 'feud' aside on This Morning

Phillip came out as gay on Friday, and has received an outpouring of support from his fans and famous friends. He broke down in tears on This Morning as he admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he'd cause his wife of 27 years, Steph. The TV star had earlier issued a statement on Instagram, which read: "You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

MORE: What did Phillip Schofield look like when he started on TV? Inside his television career

The presenter married Stephanie Lowe in March 1993, and together they are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. Of his decision to share his news now, he said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with a more wonderful, supportive team.

MORE: Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe

"Every day I sit on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brace and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."