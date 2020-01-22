You won't believe how much Amanda Holden looks like Khloe Kardashian in this photo The Britain's Got Talent star is practically a Kardashian

Amanda Holden shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday night, and the Britain's Got Talent star looked so much like Khloe Kardashian that we had to do a double take. Wearing a stunning black Fendi dress and with her sleek blonde bob styled exactly like Khloe's, doting mum Amanda was giving off serious Calabasas vibes, and even acknowledged the similarities herself, writing in the caption: "Channelling my inner Khloe Kardashian."

Needless to say, fans agreed that the Heart Radio host looked like the famous Kardashian, and took to the comment section of Amanda's post to say as much. One follower wrote: "Damn you and Khloe are sisters." Others were taken aback by Amanda's beauty. One fan sweetly noted: "OK I live for this look. You look incredible." Many more simply wrote: "You look amazing."

Amanda shared the snap on Instagram

Amanda also wore a dark, smoky eye, a beauty look that mother-of-one Khloe often shares with her millions of Instagram fans.

Amanda wowed again on Wednesday morning, when she rocked a gorgeous black high-neck knit with flared sleeves, matching black leather boots and the prettiest high-waisted grey and black midi skirt to work.

The Heart radio host was wearing a £195 Margot Lurex skirt, but Tophop also offers a similar option for £39, featuring little pockets, a belted waist and pretty pleats down the front.

Follow Amanda's lead and let the midi skirt take centre stage of your outfit alongside a plain jumper and shoes, or pair it with other clashing patterns for a bolder look. What's more, it is currently available in all sizes, so you don't even need to use the January blues as an excuse to get your hands on it.

