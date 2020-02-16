Fern Britton opens up about her fun night out following split – and fans are delighted The former This Morning presenter is currently staying in Cornwall following her split from Phil Vickery

Fern Britton has been updating her fans on her time down in Cornwall over the past few weeks, and it sounds like she is having the best time! The former This Morning star took to Twitter on Saturday to open up about a fun party she had attended on Friday night, admitting that she had woken up with a sore head. She wrote: "Went to a lovely party last night. So much fun. Lots of chatting with new people and old friends. Must have been a bit noisy though. Woke up with a headache." The star's followers were quick to comment on the mother-of-four's post, with one writing: "I like this, glad you had a great evening Fern. Enjoy your weekend," while another wrote: "Glad you enjoyed yourself Fern, you deserve it. Have a lovely weekend and hope the next party isn't as noisy!" A third added: "Sounds like a good time was had!"

The TV presenter went to Cornwall to finish writing her ninth novel, Daughters of Cornwall, which is set to be published on 11 June. Fern wrote the final few pages of her book last week, revealing on social media that she had completed the book at 2.30am. The star admitted last weekend that she was feeling under pressure to get the book finished as it was already behind schedule, as the original publish date was in February, rather than June. She tweeted: "Almost finished book 9, Daughters of Cornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh. Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as Storm Ciara blows in. If I don't get knocked off the cliff I'll post them." The presenter's loyal fans told the star to look after herself, to which she responded: "I'll try not to forget."

The book, which was expected to be released on 24 February, will be a romantic novel, set between 1918 and present day. The blurb reads: "1918, The Great War is over, and Ciara Carter has boarded a train bound for Cornwall – to meet a family that would once have been hers. But they must never discover her secret. 2020, Caroline has spent years trying to uncover the lies buried in her family history. And once she arrives in Cornwall, the truth finally seems to be in reach. Except with storm clouds on the horizon, Caroline soon learns that some secrets are best left hidden."

Fern has been supported by her fans over the past few weeks following the news that she had separated from her husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery. The pair both issued a statement at the beginning of February, announcing that they were going their separate ways, but that they were to remain friends. It read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

