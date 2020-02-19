Phillip Schofield has interrupted his break from This Morning to share an important message with his fans. The 57-year-old is currently enjoying time away from the daytime show during the half-term break, but took to social media on Wednesday to thank his fans for their continued messages of support after he revealed he is gay earlier this month. Sharing a post on Snapchat, Phillip wrote: "I may not have been posting, but I've been reading your incredible messages of support. You have taken #bekind to the best level on here," adding a giant red heart underneath his message.

Earlier this month, Phillip bravely revealed to the world that he is gay. After sharing the news on Instagram, Philip appeared on This Morning where he was interviewed by his close friend and co-star Holly Willoughby. He explained how "loving and supportive" his daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, were when he shared his news with them. After being comforted by Holly who said that telling his family couldn't have been easy, Phil agreed, replying: "It wasn't. But they were, they are, amazing in their love and support. I told them and they jumped up and gave me a hug, gave Steph a hug, and said 'It's okay, it's okay.'" He continued: "We'll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves. My mum has been on the phone all morning."

Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their continued support

Phillip also opened up on how supportive his wife Stephanie Lowe, to whom he's been married for 27 years, has been throughout. "I've never had any secrets [from her], we've never had any secrets," he began. "We've been honest and open. And as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she has supported me. She is astonishing, literally astonishing."

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe has vowed to stand by her husband

Stephanie later broke her silence and vowed to "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality. "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will," she told The Sun. "At the same time, we've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves." She added: "Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth."

