Phillip Schofield was overcome with emotion as he joined Holly Willoughby to pay tribute to former ITV colleague Caroline Flack during the opening segment of Sunday's Dancing on Ice. "We'd like to begin tonight's show by taking a moment to remember Caroline Flack in light of yesterday's awful news," a tearful Phillip said. "We wanted to say that our hearts go out to her family and friends." Holly then referred to one of Caroline's recent Instagram posts, saying: "Many of us on the show knew Caroline as a friend and we'll all miss her enormously. As Caroline recently posted, 'In a world where you can be anything, be kind.'"

News of Caroline's death was confirmed on Saturday evening - the Love Island star's family released a statement confirming that she died at the age of 40. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," the statement read. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." Her lawyer later confirmed that she took her own life.

ITV then pulled two episodes of Love Island over the weekend. The ITV2 show will return to screens on Monday night, and will pay tribute to their former host. An ITV spokesperson said on Sunday: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news."

"After careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family," they added. "Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

