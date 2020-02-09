Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe breaks silence as This Morning presenter admits he knew he was gay 27 years ago The This Morning star announced he was gay on Friday's ITV show in an emotional interview with co-host Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe has spoken out in a joint interview with the This Morning star for the first time since he announced he was gay. The couple, who have been married for 27 years, spoke to The Sun on Sunday, where Steph said: "We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage." Phillip also admitted that he knew he was gay when he got married, revealing: "I am not saying I didn't know. Whatever was 'there' I thought, 'Ok, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy'." He added: "If you ask anyone who is gay, they know – there is no confusion."

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe have spoken out in a joint interview

The couple tied the knot in 1993, and Phillip confessed: "I admit I was perhaps a bit naïve. But when we got married it was a joyous time and it wasn't a consideration in my head. I was so, so happy when we had the girls, and bringing them up. You never know what is going on in someone's head when you think they are leading the perfect life. And I was. But it was there. I was confused by what it was. I thought maybe I was bisexual. But over time I realised and started coming to terms with it. and I realised I had to be honest with myself." On telling Steph, he said: " Steph is my closest confidante. She's been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph. We have been very truthful and honest. She has known for a while. When you live with someone you know these things don't you? We sat down and we talked and then she left me to have space."

Phillip said it was "too soon" to say whether he will stay married, but said that they will "always be a family," and that he couldn't love Steph any more. The TV presenter was also asked in the interview whether he was in a relationship with a man, or if he has been in one in the past. "I understand people will ask that question. It is one I'd ask myself," he said. "But Steph and I have agreed to keep our private life private. I hope people understand." The couple share daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, who have been just supportive of their dad. On Saturday, Molly took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her family, and tagged her dad, writing: "Love you always, so proud of you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Following his decision to come out on Friday, Phillip was inundated with messages of support from both fans and his famous friends, and later took to social media to thank everyone. He wrote: "You will never know how important your support has been today. I've read as much as I can. Please, please, no matter your age or your thoughts, talk to someone. Don't let your head beat you and hopefully you'll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding. #Bekind."

