Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly has finally broken her silence over her dad's sexuality. The This Morning star bravely revealed to the world on Friday that he is gay, and now Molly has thrown her support behind her dad. Sharing a sweet family snap of the duo alongside her mum Stephanie Lowe and her sister Ruby, 24, on her Instagram Stories, Molly tagged her dad and wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Appearing on Friday's This Morning, the TV presenter, 57, was interviewed by his close friend and co-star Holly Willoughby and explained how "loving and supportive" his daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, were when he shared his news with them. After being comforted by Holly who said that telling his family couldn't have been easy, Phil agreed, replying: "It wasn't. But they were, they are, amazing in their love and support. I told them and they jumped up and gave me a hug, gave Steph a hug, and said 'It's okay, it's okay.'" He continued: "We'll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves. My mum has been on the phone all morning."

Molly Schofield threw her support behind her dad

Phillip also opened up on how supportive his wife Steph, to whom he's been married for 27 years, has been throughout. "I've never had any secrets [from her], we've never had any secrets," he began. "We've been honest and open. And as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she has supported me. She is astonishing, literally astonishing."

Holly Willoughby interviewed Phillip Schofield after he revealed he is gay

Holly went on to ask Phil why he had decided to speak out about his sexuality now, and what lead him to go public. "It's a good question," he began. "You [Holly] know this has been bothering me for a very long time," he said. "And I think everyone does these things at their own speed, at their own time, when they feel the time is right. There's no question that it has, in recent times, consumed my head."

The TV star also went on to insist that he hadn't been forced to reveal his personal news. He stated: "No. This is my decision. This is my decision. This is absolutely my decision. It was something I knew that I had to do. And I don't know what the world will be like no, I don't know how this will be taken or what people will think. But what I would say is, 'Yes I am very, very conscious of the hurt and so my overriding emotion for my family is obviously going to be guilt because I do feel guilty that this can't be anything other than a painful process.'"

