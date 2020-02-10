Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support This Morning star after he comes out as gay The couple have been married for 27 years

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe has said she will continue to support him after he revealed that he is gay. The 57-year-old This Morning star made the announcement on his Instagram Stories on Friday morning, just moments before he spoke about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly Willoughby. Stephanie, the presenter's wife of almost 27 years, told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

"I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will," she told The Sun. "At the same time, we've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves." She added: "Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth."

Earlier, the mum-of-two told The Sun on Sunday: "We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage." Phillip went on to admit that he knew he was gay when he got married, revealing: "I am not saying I didn't know. Whatever was 'there' I thought, 'Ok, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy'." He added: "If you ask anyone who is gay, they know – there is no confusion." Phillip also said it was "too soon" to say whether he will stay married, but said that they will "always be a family," and that he couldn't love Steph any more.

Phillip married Stephanie in March 1993, and they are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. During his candid interview last week, the doting dad opened up on how supportive his wife has been throughout. "I've never had any secrets [from her], we've never had any secrets," he said. "We've been honest and open. And as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she has supported me. She is astonishing, literally astonishing."

