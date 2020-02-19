David Beckham shares rare photo of his sister to mark her birthday On Sunday, the ex-footballer was seen at wife Victoria Beckham's fashion show

David Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday night to wish his sister Joanne a happy birthday. The superstar footballer shared two sweet photos of his sister, which he rarely does. In the first, David and Joanne can be seen arm in arm and smiling from ear to ear. David added the caption: "Happy birthday sis. To an amazing person, sister, daughter and mother, I'm so proud of you." In the second, Joanne is just a baby, and big brother David a young lad. David is holding his sister in the photo, captioned: "Always got your back little sis. Not a great pic of you but I look OK."

David's post comes after a hectic weekend for the Beckham clan, who were out in force on Sunday at Victoria's London fashion show, with all of the family (minus Brooklyn) sitting front row. David's oldest son, 20-year-old Brooklyn, was unable to make the glamourous event as he was in the US.

David shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Brooklyn might not have been in the same time zone as his mother, but he didn't forget her big day. The model and photographer posted a throwback photo of himself and his mum to his Instagram Stories to mark the occasion. The snap showed a young Brooklyn sitting on his mum's knee, wearing a Manchester United football kit and grinning as he held up a drawing of a plane. Victoria, meanwhile, looked as stylish as ever in natural makeup with a large pair of dark glasses and her hair swept back. Brooklyn captioned the picture: "Love you Mum," adding a heart emoji.

Other notable attendees at Victoria's show included the editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, U.S Vogue editor Anna Wintour, her parents, Jackie and Tony, and David's mum Sandra. The Beckhams certainly are a tight-knit bunch!

