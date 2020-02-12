Harper Beckham may only be eight years old, but she has an enviable lifestyle, and it only keeps getting better – as her dad's Instagram proves! The former footballer posted a series of short clips to his Stories on Tuesday showing what a great time he and his two youngest children – Harper and Cruz, 14 – had at a Justin Bieber concert this week. First David posted a picture of Harper wearing a sweatshirt from Justin's clothing range, Drew House, which he captioned: "Fun night @justinbieber."

Then the dad-of-four shared a video of Harper and her brother sitting by the side of the stage, enjoying the show and singing along as the pop star was accompanied by acoustic guitars. David captioned this video: "@justinbieber making them smile @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." After that, the 44-year old shared a video of his children and himself singing along to Justin's 2015 hit, Love Yourself. Then the doting dad shared a video of the pop star bringing Harper out onto the stage briefly, where he gave her a hug. David captioned this video: "A hug and a HUGE smile @justinbieber."

It's not surprising Harper appreciates talent, as the little girl is adept in a range of areas. Her mum Victoria has previously shared a video of Harper trying out circus tricks, and at the weekend she posted a video of the youngster in the process of making spicy crackers. The designer narrated as she filmed her daughter scoring the crackers on baking trays before they were placed into the oven.

Focusing her phone's camera on the trays, Victoria told her followers: "Me and Harper and Chef Andrea are cooking VB jalapeno crackers. Harper is making them into a nice little cracker shape and chef, what is in this?" Andrea replied: "Tapioca flour, golden linseed, lots of jalapenos, garlic powder, oregano, sea salt and a bit of pepper." Victoria added: "I'm honestly totally addicted to them they're so nice and crunchy when they come out and very spicy."

