Celebrities are gearing up to take part in an incredible challenge for charity on behalf of Sport Relief next month, and the organisation gave the public a glimpse this week of what the stars will be dealing with! A video posted to their Twitter account on Wednesday showed this year's celebs talking about the challenge ahead of them. The stars signed up this year are DJ Nick Grimshaw, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Frankie Bridge from girl group The Saturdays, Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, This Morning's medical consultant Dr Zoe Williams, BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, actress Samantha Womack and Robert Rinder from reality courtroom show Judge Rinder.

The tweet that accompanied the video said: "They may have spent weeks preparing for their icy -35c challenge on Lake Khövsgöl in Mongolia… But imagine our celebs’ shock and surprise when we told them that we’d be sending them to the sweltering hot +35c Namib desert in Namibia instead! #TheHeatIsOn." The next tweet revealed that travel concerns about the risk of Coronavirus meant that the challenge has been moved from arctic conditions to the desert. It read: "Due to recent travel concerns, we have moved our #SportRelief2020 challenge from the cold to the hot, but the challenge is still the same: 4 days, 100 miles, 1 epic triathlon to reach the notoriously dangerous Skeleton Coast. #TheHeatIsOn."

The linked video began with shots of any icy landscape giving way to sand as the on-screen text read: "Brace yourself for the unexpected." Frankie was the first to speak, saying: "I'm so excited but also equally terrified." Nick chimed in: "I've never done anything like this before," and Robert added: "I can scarcely contain my anticipation," in a dry tone of voice. Krishnan joked: "I don't think anyone's got any idea quite how decrepit I am."

Samantha, meanwhile, focused on the physical toll the challenge might take, already looking weary as she talked about: "Having to get up the next day and do another marathon and get up the next day and do another marathon and then get up the next day and do another marathon…" Strictly finalist Karim was focused on the final goal, however. He said: "It's an honour and it's humbling to take awareness and raise money for mental health." Sport Relief takes place every other year, always in March, alternating with Comic Relief. It raised more than £38 million in 2018.

