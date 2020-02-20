Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a weekend away with her children on the coast, and has shared some seriously cute pictures from their trip on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went to Montecito, California, and spent her days on the beach with Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. One holiday photo in particular had fans talking, with Kourtney sharing a cute snapshot of Penelope wearing a gold 'Cardi P' necklace. One follower wrote: "I love Penelope's necklace, Cardi P!" while another commented: "Does Penelope have a necklace that says Cardi P? Iconic, I love it." A third added: "Aww, I love Cardi P!"

Watch The Kardashian kids over the years

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope had the cutest necklace

This isn't the first time that Penelope has been pictured wearing the Cardi P necklace. The seven-year-old recently took part in a photoshoot with her cousin North West and two of their friends, where they modelled miniature versions of Kim Kardashian's Skims cozies. In footage posted by Kim on social media, the little girl was asked by her aunt to show her necklace to the camera, and revealed that her nickname was Cardi P.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent the weekend on the beach with her family

While Scott Disick didn't feature in Kourtney's holiday photos, it appears that the Talentless founder also joined his children on their beach break. Earlier in the week, Scott had shared several pictures of his children running on the sand, and another of himself with Mason lounging by the pool. Although Scott and Kourtney are no longer together, the pair have remained on good terms and have been on holiday together several times before. Last year, Kourtney joined Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on a trip to Finland, which was filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The star enjoyed evenings by the fire during her staycation

Recently, Kourtney and Scott opened up about their experience co-parenting, and how they are always open to each other coming over when the other one is looking after the children. Talking on Poosh – the lifestyle website founded by Kourtney - the mother-of-three said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to." On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge.

