Jennifer Garner is currently away with her family on a skiing holiday, and she's proving to everyone just how fearless she is. The 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself skiing back down to safety from a steep mountain with the help of an instructor. The star could be heard saying: "This is what happens when you end up trying to impress your nephew." In the caption, she wrote: "Shout out to the big guy for seeing this old gal down the face of the mountain." Jennifer's followers were full of praise for the star, with one writing: "Look at you! I am sure he was impressed, you scored mega mum points on this one!" while another wrote: "You are a strong fierce force - you got this!" A third added: "Beautiful – you've got this!"

Watch Jennifer Garner's brave encounter during her family ski trip

The 13 Going on 30 actress had been trying to impress her nephew

Apart from her frightening encounter on the slopes, Jennifer looks like she's having a great time on her holiday. The star is extremely close to her family, and is a doting mum to children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. While the star prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, she often talks about her experiences with motherhood on social media, and has admitted that her children don't think that she's a cool mum, much to the surprise of her fans.

The Hollywood star with her three children

While Jennifer and Ben are no longer together, the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce. The Batman actor opened up about their divorce on Tuesday during an interview with The New York Post, where he described the breakdown of his marriage as "the biggest regret" of his life. The dad-of-three confessed he felt shame when the couple first separated in 2015 before their divorce was finalised in 2018. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame," he shared. "It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Touching on his alcohol addiction, Ben continued: "I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems." He added: "I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn't on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest."

