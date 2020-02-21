Celine Dion shares important message with fans following mother's death The My Heart Will Go On singer lost her mother on 16 January

Celine Dion has shared an important message with fans following the sad death of her mother, Therese Tanguay Dion, who died in January at the age of 92. The vocal powerhouse has remained fairly quiet about her mother's passing, but on Thursday she shared a beautiful image of her late mum and thanked fans for their support. Celine also suggested that those who wish to do so can make a donation to The Foundation Maman Dion, which works to help "young Quebecers between the ages of five and 16 who come from disadvantaged backgrounds" succeed in school.

Celine Dion shared a beautiful image of her mum (Photo: Monic Richard)

Captioning the image in French and English, Celine wrote: "On behalf of my entire family, I would like to thank all of you for your expressions of sympathy, which have touched us very deeply. If you wish, you can write a note or make a donation on the Fondation Maman Dion website. Helping children in need, will help us to heal. – Celine xx…" The singer's fans were quick to express their condolences once again, with one posting: "I’m so sorry for your loss. Losing a mother is one of the hardest things." Another added: "She gave the world the greatest gift...YOU!" And a third said: "Stay Strong Celine...let the peace find her soul."

The My Heart Will Go On singer's mother passed away just two days after the four-year anniversary of the death of Celine's husband, Rene Angelil. The news of Therese's death was first reported on 17 January by Radio-Canada, and it is believed that the mother-of-14 died during the night of the 16th surrounded by family.

Celine paid tribute to her mum during her Courage World Tour stop in Miami on the night her mother's death was announced, leaving fans visibly emotional. She told the crowd: "I’m pretty sure that you heard the news about my mum passing away early this morning. But I’m doing okay and we’re all okay. So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes."

Celine Dion with her mum and late husband

The singer also explained that her mother wouldn't have wanted her to cancel tour dates, continuing: "We are pretty sure that mum waited for us to be all together one more time. I know she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight and I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."

