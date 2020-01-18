Celine Dion pays heartbreaking tribute following mother's death The My Heart Will Go On singer addressed her mother's passing on Friday

Celine Dion's mother, Therese Tanguay Dion, has died at the age of 92. She passed away just two days after the four year anniversary of the death of Celine's husband, Rene Angelil. The news of Therese's death was first reported on Friday by Radio-Canada, and it is believed that the mother of 14 died on Thursday night surrounded by family.

Currently, Celine is on her Courage World Tour, and took time out of her Miami show on Friday to pay tribute to her mother, leaving fans visibly emotional. She told the crowd: "I’m pretty sure that you heard the news about my mum passing away early this morning. But I’m doing okay and we’re all okay. So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes."

Maman, nous t’aimons tellement...

Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur. // Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…

📸 : Richard Gauthier pic.twitter.com/5kQDL1ILbs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 17, 2020

Celine shared a tribute to her mother on Twitter

The singer also explained that her mother wouldn't have wanted her to cancel tour dates, continuing: "We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together one more time. I know she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight and I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."

Rene, Celine and Therese

Shortly before taking to the stage, Celine shared a photo of her mother and their family on Twitter, writing: "Mom, we love you so much. We dedicate the show to you tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart. Love, Céline."

Earlier in the week, the 51-year-old also shared a moving tribute to her late husband on Twitter, writing: "There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline."

