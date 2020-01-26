Celine Dion shares unseen photos of son René-Charles as she marks his 19th birthday The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is a proud mum of three sons

Celine Dion paid a touching tribute to her oldest son René-Charles Angelil on Saturday as the teenager marked his 19th birthday. The music icon shared a gorgeous picture of René-Charles as a baby, and a recent photo of the pair of them together on Instagram, and wrote: "My dear René-Charles, I'm so proud of you and the way you're conducting yourself in life. You’re a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do. Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life - the sky’s the limit! And above all, have a good time!...Your happiness, is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…"

Celine Dion shared a sweet photo of son René-Charles as a baby to mark his birthday

René-Charles' birthday was a bittersweet time for the family. Just a week ago, they marked the fourth anniversary of René Angelil, who passed away from throat cancer at the age of 74 in January 2016. Celine and René shared sons René-Charles, as well as twins Eddy and Nelson, nine. Celine paid a moving tribute to her late husband last week, and shared a photo of him on Instagram, alongside the message: "There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Celine xx."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope steals the show in new video with North West

René-Charles is the oldest of Celine's three children

The family faced even more heartache earlier in the month, when Celine's mother Thérèse passed away at the age of 92. Last Friday, the singer announced the devastating news on social media, telling her fans that she would be continuing her tour and that the evening's concert in Miami, Florida, would be dedicated to her mum. She shared a black-and-white photo of her mum with her family, and wrote: "Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…"

READ: The Queen has appointed Prince William a new position

At the concert, Celine told the audience: "I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mum passing away early this morning. But I'm doing okay and we're all okay. So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes." The singer also explained that her mother wouldn't have wanted her to cancel tour dates, continuing: "We are pretty sure that mum waited for us to be all together one more time. I know she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight and I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.