Celine Dion STUNS fans with rare photo of twin sons Eddy and Nelson The singer shares her sons with late husband, Rene Angelil

Celine Dion has shared a very rare photo of her twins sons, Eddy and Nelson. The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram to share two black and white snapshots of her boys in celebration of their ninth birthday. Writing in both French and English, the Canadian star paid a loving tribute to her sons, writing: "Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I'm so very proud of my boys. I love you! – Mom xx."

Celine Dion shared photos of her twin sons in celebration of their birthday

Celine tends to keep her two youngest children out of the spotlight, so the pictures proved especially popular with her fans. The first image shows the boys stood side-by-side, smiling for the camera, while the second image sees them pulling funny faces. "That's incredible – one looks just like you and the other Renee," one follower remarked. A second added: "Ohh they look like really nice and funny boys. Can imagine how proud you are."

Eddy and Nelson turned nine on 23 October

The superstar singer is a mother to three boys; Nelson and Eddy and their older brother, 18-year-old Rene-Charles. She shares her children with her late husband, Rene Angelil, who passed away in January 2016 at the age of 73 after battling cancer. In the wake of her partner's death, Celine spoke about her special bond with her boys, telling the Sun: "I organise myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them...I need them close. When it's time for them to say they want their room, their room's ready."

Celine pictured with her late husband, Rene Angelil

Despite losing her husband, children's father, and manager, Celine revealed that the family were keeping his memory very much alive. "We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture," she said. "Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them, in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky."