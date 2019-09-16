Celine Dion teases big announcement – and fans are excited The Canadian singer has got her fans excited ahead of her world tour

Celine Dion fans have geared themselves up for some exciting news related to the Canadian singer after she shared a cryptic Instagram post on Monday. Alongside a photograph of the star lying on the stage was the caption: "Are you Lying Down? You better get up as it's going to be a busy week! – Team Celine." Many of the singer's followers are convinced that she's going to release a new single, with one writing: "New song this week would be just amazing," while another wrote: "Is this a hint of her next single? Love the previews I've heard of it!" A third added: "New song? Omg!"

It's a busy time for Celine, who is about to embark on her first global tour in a decade – Courage World Tour. This will kick off on Wednesday in Quebec, before Celine travels around Canada and the USA, and finally ending back in Canada, with her final show in Winnipeg on 27 April 2020. The tour promises to be different from her Las Vegas show, but will include some old favourites and the songs she hopes her fans will want to hear. On Friday, Celine shared a photo of herself backstage in rehearsals, and wrote: "So ready for the tour to begin."

Over the past few weeks, the mother-of-three has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her practicing for the tour, which has geared her fans up even more. The five-time Grammy award-winning artist gave an insight into her beauty prep before her performances, telling HELLO! in April that spending a lot of time in the makeup chair has allowed her to know all the beauty tricks. She said: "I’ve picked up a lot of tricks and now I do my own makeup before a performance. I just know my own face so well, and I actually really enjoy doing it."

She also revealed that she's now perfected her "canvas": "That's foundation, concealer, contouring and powder. I don't actually sweat that much on stage. Tina Turner would be drenched when she was going for it, and Whitney would carry a handkerchief – I am working hard up there too, you know, but I don’t sweat off my makeup," she said.

