Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly took to Instagram on Friday to share the most adorable video of her little brother Oscar. The 18-year-old uploaded a short video of Oscar giggling away as she playfully squeezed his cheeks together. It seems as though the Ramsay siblings were off somewhere exciting, as it was clear from the video that they were travelling in a moving car. Oscar was tucked up in warm winter clothes and strapped into his baby car seat.

WATCH: Tilly Ramsay shares adorable video of little brother Oscar

It might only be February, but Oscar has already enjoyed an incredibly exciting 2020, and earlier in the month he even completed a course of baby sensory classes, which help with sensory development. That's right, the ten-month-old is already a graduate!

Tilly and dad Gordon

To celebrate the occasion, mum Tana treated fans to a snap of her son decked out in a miniature green graduation outfit, square cap and all. Beneath the Instagram photo, the mother-of-five wrote: "Graduation day! Baby sensory classes for Oscar, thank you Julia @babysensoryrichmond, your Wandsworth classes were fabulous, we will miss you and the friends we made!"

In December, the little tot celebrated his very first Christmas, an event that dad Gordon was determined to make as special as possible. "This Christmas will be extra special with the arrival of Oscar. A baby’s first Christmas is pretty magical," he said ahead of his TV special, Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip. "It’s always time for family and food, of course! All the family will be home, all the kids together and it will be a really amazing special time, I can’t wait!"

Oscar is very much doted on by the family, having joined siblings Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 18. Born on 4 April 2019, Oscar already has his own Instagram account, and we have a feeling he's going to look more and more like his dad as time goes on…

