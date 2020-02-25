Revealing some exciting news, Coleen Nolan caught up with HELLO! to discuss all things Loose Women, her age and her highly-anticipated return to the smash hit musical, The Thunder Girls. Set to tour the UK this autumn, following a sold out preview run last September, Coleen opened up about why it’s so important that women over 50 are given more exposure in the media and discusses how Loose women is helping to bridge the age gap.

Coleen will be playing the role of Anita in The Thunder Girls

Speaking about her decision to embark on the nation-wide tour, Coleen explained what originally drew her to the show and why now was the right time for her to return to the stage: "I just loved the whole thought process behind it and I could relate to it," she said, "my kids were grown up, I’m newly divorced and so it’s kind of like, this is my time and you don’t really get offered many things as a woman in your 50s really - so I felt very privileged that I was being asked to do it."

Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter, Gloria Hunniford, Coleen Nolan and Ruth Langsford

Addressing concerns faced by women over 50 in the media and on TV, the mother-of-three said: "I think we just need to not be forgotten. It’s really hard when you get into your fifties anyway because your kids have grown up and you think ‘oh god, I’m a bit redundant now that I’ve done the motherhood thing’. So then, not to be even thought about for work is really hard." Praising the ITV panel show Loose Women - which Coleen has starred on for over 18 years - the 54-year-old continued: "I’m very, very blessed you know - and that’s why I love Loose Women because it’s women of all ages. You know, we’ve equally got women in their late 70s like Gloria - and Janet’s in her 70s - down to people in their 20s and 30s. And If you think about it, not many shows do that."

Asked whether any of her Loose Women colleagues will come to a performance of The Thunder Girls, Coleen replied: "oh I’m sure they will. I’m sure they’ll all have a girls night out at some point which will be lovely." The Thunder Girls will be touring the UK from 1 September - 28 November 2020 and stars Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard, and original cast members Carol Harrison and Gary Webster.

Coleen Nolan stars in the UK national tour of The Thunder Girls which begins at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford, Tuesday 1st – Saturday 5th September. All tickets £29.50. For more information visit, thundergirls.co.uk