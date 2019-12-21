Coleen Nolan is the first to admit she hasn't been very lucky in love, with two divorces under her belt. But it appears all that could be about to change after meeting property developer Kevin. The Loose Women star and the 58-year-old met on the set of Channel 4's Flirty Dancing for Stand Up To Cancer, and have gone on to enjoy three dates since! In the programme, participants learn a dance routine - but only meet their date when they perform it together for the first time.

Coleen and Kevin met on Flirty Dancing

Speaking on the show about her relationship history, Coleen said: "I think I'm just one of these women who won't settle, so if it's not working I'm not going to settle. I think you can be more lonely with somebody when it's not right than when you're on your own, but I do miss male company." She added: "I'm really romantic. I love romantic movies but life is not like that. I'm determined to find someone who makes me realise it could be."

Coleen and Kevin have enjoyed three dates so far

Speaking to host Ashley Banjo before she took to the dance floor, Coleen revealed: "I think I'm everyone's mate but I don't necessarily think I'm fanciable. So I think he'll turn around and say 'She's the funny one on Loose Women'. Not necessarily 'she's attractive' or 'she's sexy'. I feel a little bit invisible right now."

Will there be more dates in their future?

Luckily for Coleen, it appears that she is just Kevin's type, after he admitted: "A musical girlfriend would be really cool. If she's a singer I'll be really jealous." After performing their routine, the couple met up for a second date and got on so famously, they have since enjoy a third – a romantic walk along the beach with their dogs.

Coleen announced that she was splitting from second husband Ray Fensom in February 2017. She was previously married to Shane Richie but they split in 1999 after nine years of marriage.

