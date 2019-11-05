Loose Women's Coleen Nolan gives rare interview about her children and family life The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum to three children

Coleen Nolan has treated Loose Women viewers to snippets of her personal life. The 54-year-old, who was a member of pop group The Nolans, revealed that she is proud of her children following in her musical footsteps. "It is quite strange... I've never pushed them to do it," she explained on Tuesday's Loose Women. "They've just grown up with a singing family and they can just sing. I don't know how that happens. Must be genetic."

The TV star shares 18-year-old daughter Ciara with ex-husband Ray Fensome, and sons Shane, 30, and Jake, 27, from her marriage to Shane Ritchie. "All my relationships were to do with the musicians, my very first love. They were the only people I was ever with, really," she added.

Discussing her own childhood before fame, Coleen admitted she enjoyed being the youngest of eight children. "I loved the chaos and the noise. I've got nothing but, the majority of times, lovely memories," she said. "This is going to shock you all, I was very quiet as a child. And that's why I talk so much now… I just learnt to sit back and watch."

Of joining the family singing business from an early age, Coleen explained: "I started when I was two and apparently when I was born the first thing [my parents] said was, 'I hope she can sing!'" It wasn't until Coleen turned 15 that she joined The Nolans as a full-time member. "I was 15 when I joined them full-time. Just before that, from about 13 to 15 I was in a real quandary where I thought, 'I don't know if I want to.' Because I'd been singing since I was two, I was craving this normality of getting a proper job and being at home with my friends."

She added: "[My dad] was the one that came up and said, 'Listen, if you don't want to do this, absolutely don't do this.' I'd always said I wanted to be a vet, looked into the qualifications and realised I didn't have a hope in hell."

