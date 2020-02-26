Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals exciting reason her 'dreams have come true' The wife of Michael Douglas was over the moon about her latest achievement…

Catherine Zeta-Jones has won an Oscar, achieved huge box office success and has a loving family – but something else has finally happened to make all of her "dreams come true". The actress revealed on Wednesday that she is over the moon after discovering that she was a clue on an episode of popular American quiz show Jeopardy. Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram of said clue, which read: "2002: Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma sings on death row", she excitedly wrote: "Who is...? Oh wait that's me! What a dream come true to have been a @jeopardy clue last night! Did anyone see it?" The answer was, of course, Catherine's Oscar-winning role in Chicago.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was a clue on Jeopardy

Her fans were equally thrilled for the actress, with one commenting: "That is so wonderful! You are the best triple threat in the biz. Enjoy watching you dance, sing and act." Another said: "Yes! And I got it straight away!! You are Velma! No one has come close since!" Another joked: "You were wonderful in the role, fabulous, you should have won an Oscar. Wait, you did." And a fourth added: "What is Chicago?! Loved you in that movie. And that was my fave song for sure!"

Catherine's Oscar has certainly come in handy after her niece Ava Zeta used it to practice an acceptance speech in an adorable video shared by her aunt on Tuesday. The little girl clutched onto the award and said: "Thank you so much. I would like to thank my daddy, my mummy, my nanny, and my aunty Catherine." Ava finished the speech by blowing a kiss at the audience.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married since 2000

In the video's caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "My niece Ava Zeta with the perfect acceptance speech. So well deserved!" Fans adored the cute video, with one commenting: "Precious! This is priceless! No harm in warming up for the real thing one day," while another wrote: "Another talented actress in the making." A third added: "She's amazing, what a doll!"

