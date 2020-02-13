Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are doting parents to their two children, and as they are getting older, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, are appearing more in the public eye. And this week, Michael took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Dylan, which was taken during a father-son day out as they campaigning for Mike Bloomberg last weekend in Wisconsin. Fans couldn't believe just how much the teenager looked like his famous mum, with many taking to comment on their resemblance. One wrote: "Dylan is his mother's image," while another added: "OMG! What a handsome son you have, he does look like Catherine though." Catherine herself sent a sweet message to the pair, writing: "Love this picture."

Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones talk about her acting dream in a throwback interview

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan is his mum's double!

As well as Dylan and Carys, Michael is also dad to Cameron Douglas, who he shares with ex Diandra Luker. The family all came together on Friday to pay their respects to Kirk Douglas, who sadly passed away on 6 February. A private ceremony for the Spartacus icon was held at Westwood Memorial. Shortly after the funeral, Michael took to social media to thank his fans for their continued support over the last few days. "Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful words. Our family is so grateful for your support and we send our love to everyone," he wrote alongside a snap of the father-and-son duo. Catherine followed suit, telling her followers: "Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk. My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all."Cameron and Carys have also paid tributes for their late grandfather on their respective social media accounts.

Catherine and Michael with their children at Buckingham Palace in 2011

Kirk was a Hollywood heavyweight, working in cinema for over seven decades. He had 90 credits to his name - ranging from the 1940s to the 2000s. He is perhaps best-known for Spartacus, a Stanley Kubrick film which won four Oscars. Kirk himself was nominated for an Oscar three times; for Champion in 1949, The Bad and the Beautiful in 1952 and Lust for Life in 1956. Although he never won the coveted award, Kirk was honoured in the 1996 Academy Awards for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the movie industry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter. A fourth son, Eric, sadly died in 2004.

