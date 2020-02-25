Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her young niece is following in her footsteps as she shares sweet family video The Chicago actress has acting genes in her family!

Catherine Zeta-Jones melted hearts after sharing a cute video on Instagram of her young niece, Ava Zeta, practicing her acceptance speech while holding up an Oscar. The little girl clutched onto the award and said: "Thank you so much. I would like to thank my daddy, my mummy, my nanny, and my aunty Catherine." Ava finished the speech by blowing a kiss at the audience. In the video's caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "My niece Ava Zeta with the perfect acceptance speech. So well deserved!" Fans adored the cute video, with one commenting: "Precious! This is priceless! No harm in warming up for the real thing one day," while another wrote: "Another talented actress in the making." A third added: "She's amazing, what a doll!"

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' niece thanks her family in adorable acceptance speech

Ava Zeta is too cute!

The actress won the Oscar in 2003 as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Chicago, playing Velma Kelly. At the time, Catherine was pregnant with daughter Carys, now 16, and paid tribute to her children and husband Michael Douglas. She said: "Everybody in Swansea, South Wales, I love you. And to my son Dylan, who is going to be watching at home, and to my husband, who I love and I share this award with you, along with this one [Carys], too, thank you so much."

The Chicago actress with her niece and mum Patricia

Catherine is incredibly close to her family. The star grew up in Swansea to parents Patricia and David, and has an older brother called David, and a younger brother called Lyndon. Although Catherine now lives in New York with her husband and children, she often goes back to Wales to visit and is extremely proud of her Welsh roots. She has even paid homage to Wales in her home and recently shared a picture of her tea, coffee and sugar pots, which were all spelt out in Welsh.

It isn't just Ava following her Catherine's footsteps either. The star's two children, Dylan and Carys, have shown interest in a future on the stage. In December, the doting mum shared a video of Carys singing at her school concert, and the teenager has also joined her famous mum on a number of fashion shoots. The siblings were also filmed singing and dancing during the family's recent holiday to Africa. Catherine previously told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it [acting]. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft."

