Peter Andre shocked fans after sharing a rare video of his lookalike dad during his recent trip back home to Australia. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday where he uploaded a clip showing a before and after video of his dad, 83, alongside a photo of him at 23. Captioning the clip, he wrote: "Aged 23 and 87. Theo thinks my dad looks like a koala. Love you dad #australia." Peter has just returned from his trip Down Under alongside his kids Princess, 12, and Junior, 14.

Despite 41 years passing since the photo was taken, Peter's fans couldn't believe how much the singer resembled his dad. One commented: "Wow now I can see you look so like your dad. And this is also why you're still incredibly fit despite getting on a bit. Lol." Another added: "You're his double in the young photo," and a third said: "Omg you look so much like your dad!"

Over the past few days, Peter has been giving his followers a glimpse into his family getaway. He confessed the visit was much-needed as his mum "hasn't been doing great". Alongside one post, he wrote: "Mum we love you so much it's unreal." After one of Peter's relatives commented on the post, the singer explained: "Cuz I'm sorry I haven't got to see you guys but had to come back for a flying visit to see mum. She hasn't been great. Love her too much." [sic]

Peter's youngest two children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, stayed in the UK with their mum Emily. The doting father, who is of Greek Cypriot descent, moved from London to Australia with his family when he was six before he returned back to the UK as a pop star in the mid-nineties.

Speaking previously about his loved ones in Australia, Pete told The Guardian: "Family is everything to me and I'll tell you why. Good friends in life stay but friends come and go, but family are there through absolutely everything. They are your backbone. I'm so grateful for how close we all are." He added: "My family will give me a good smack around the head if they think I'm not being right or respectful, and I appreciate that."

