Ola Jordan is set to become a mother any day, and the excitement is certainly building up! The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband James Jordan, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her burgeoning bump - and she looked absolutely glowing. "Can't wait to meet you little munchkin," she wrote in the caption. "Mummy and Daddy are waiting @jamesjordan1978 #baby #babygirl #ivf #ivfjourney."

Both Ola and James have been open with their struggle to conceive - and followers of the mum-to-be quickly shared their own experiences, with one commenting: "No one knows the IVF journey unless they have lived it. Our little boy is seven and perfect. Wishing you every happiness with your little girl when she gets here!" Another remarked: "Such exciting times ahead and it makes it much more special after going through the long wait and IVF journey. We were lucky enough to have our little boy in November following IVF treatment x."

The picture appears to be taken at Ola's baby shower, which was exclusively covered in HELLO! magazine. "Thank goodness it's not long now - I feel fit to burst," explained the professional dancer. "It was so lovely to have so many of my dearest friends get together to celebrate our little girl's arrival." In February 2019, the couple - who have been married for more than 16 years - revealed they had been trying to conceive for two years - with no success. "I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," said Ola at the time.

"James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that." The couple, who are due to welcome their baby in March, then opted for IVF treatment and after one round, they discovered they were expecting.

