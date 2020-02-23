Peter Andre took his two oldest children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, to Australia during the half-term holidays to go and visit his beloved mum, Thea. The Mysterious Girl singer admitted that his mother "hadn't been great," and shared a lovely picture of Junior and Princess with their grandmother and cousin, which had been taken during their stay. "Mum we love you so much it's unreal," he wrote in the caption. After one of Peter's relatives commented on the post, he wrote: "Cuz I'm sorry I haven't got to see you guys but had to come back for a flying visit to see mum. She hasn't been great. Love her too much." The former I'm a Celebrity contestant also posted a lovely picture of himself with his sister which had been taken during their stay.

Peter Andre shared a photo of children Junior and Princess with his mum Thea

While Junior and Princess joined their dad on the trip to Australia, it looks as if his youngest two children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, stayed at home with their mum, Emily MacDonagh. While Junior and Princess have grown up in the spotlight – having appeared on their parent's reality TV shows when they were younger – Emily prefers for Amelia and Theo to stay out of the public eye. As a result, Peter rarely shares photos of his youngest children, and when he does he covers their faces to protect their privacy.

The Mysterious Girl singer also posted a picture of himself with his sister during his trip

Opening up about Emily's decision to keep Amelia and Theo away from the limelight, Peter told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

It seems that Peter's oldest two children are already stars in the making. Junior is enrolled at drama school, while Princess is active on TikTok, where she often posts videos, including some featuring her famous dad. And while Peter has his hands full with his brood, he hasn't completely ruled out expanding his family. The singer recently revealed that talk of another baby has been on the cards. In his New! column, he wrote: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." On Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

