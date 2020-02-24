Peter Andre's children Junior and Princess enjoy relaxing in a spa while out in Australia The Mysterious Girl singer took his oldest children to see their family in Australia

Peter Andre has recently returned to the UK after a very special week with his family in Australia, having gone out to the Golden Coast with his oldest two children, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, to visit his parents and sister. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has been sharing some lovely pictures from their trip, and most recently took to Instagram to post a photo of Junior and Princess looking happy and relaxed following a trip to the spa. In the caption, the doting dad wrote: "These two. Last week in Oz meant so much to us. Seeing my mum and dad and sister was incredible."

Peter Andre's children Princess and Junior enjoyed a trip to the spa while in Australia

While Peter didn't disclose too much, the former I'm a Celebrity star revealed on social media on Sunday that he had gone out to visit his mum, Thea, in Australia as she wasn't doing so well. Having posted a picture of Junior and Princess with his mother and nephew on the picture-sharing platform, the star then responded to a relative who had commented on it. He wrote: "Cuz I'm sorry I haven’t got to see you guys but had to come back for a flying visit to see mum. She hasn't been great. Love her too much." In the photo caption, Peter had written: "Mum we love you so much it's unreal."

Peter had shared a picture of his mum with Princess and Junior and their cousin during their trip

Peter's youngest two children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, stayed in the UK with their mum Emily MacDonagh while their dad and older siblings went to Australia. While Junior and Princess have grown up in the spotlight – having appeared on their parents' reality TV shows when they were younger – Emily prefers for Amelia and Theo to stay out of the public eye. As a result, Peter occasionally shares photos of his youngest children, and when he does he covers their faces to protect their privacy.

Opening up about Emily's decision to keep Amelia and Theo away from the limelight, Peter told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

