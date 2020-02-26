Peter Andre posts gorgeous photo of Junior and Princess with his parents

Peter Andre was every inch the proud dad as he shared a lovely picture of his two eldest children, Junior and Princess, posing with their grandparents. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the dad-of-four gushed in the caption: "Pure love. My dad's rocking the crocs. #australia." The new snap sees 14-year-old Junior and his cousin posing with their grandfather, while 12-year-old Princess hugged her grandmother. It seems as if the photo was taken last week during the children's half-term holiday.

Peter Andre shared this lovely snap of his family

Over the past few days, Peter has been giving his followers a glimpse into their getaway. He confessed the visit was much-needed as his mum "hasn't been doing great". Alongside one post, he wrote: "Mum we love you so much it's unreal." After one of Peter's relatives commented on the post, the singer explained: "Cuz I'm sorry I haven't got to see you guys but had to come back for a flying visit to see mum. She hasn't been great. Love her too much." [sic]

Peter's youngest two children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, stayed in the UK with their mum Emily. The doting father, who is of Greek Cypriot descent, moved from London to Australia with his family when he was six before he returned back to the UK as a pop star in the mid-nineties.

Speaking previously about his loved ones in Australia, Pete told The Guardian: "Family is everything to me and I'll tell you why. Good friends in life stay but friends come and go, but family are there through absolutely everything. They are your backbone. I'm so grateful for how close we all are." He added: "My family will give me a good smack around the head if they think I'm not being right or respectful, and I appreciate that."

