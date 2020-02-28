Peter Andre reveals sweet birthday message he received from son Junior

Peter Andre revealed he was a "proud dad" after receiving a sentimental message from his teenage son Junior in honour of his birthday on Thursday. The 47-year-old shared Junior's Instagram post with his fans on Friday morning, saying it had made him "very happy".

Junior, 14, had posted a photo of himself on a walk with his dad, adding the caption: "Happy birthday to the best dad to ever step foot on this earth. You can sometimes be bare embarrassing. You can sometimes be bare wet. You're a LFG (little friendly giant) but most of all. You have a lot of love. And that's why you're the best dad. You do so much for me, and so much for others. You're so unselfish (Unless it's your coffee). And you give everything to your family and friends. I love you so much."

Peter Andre's son Junior shared a special birthday message for his dad

Peter was understandably touched by the gesture, and said as a dad all he wants is for his children to love him. "My boy, now almost 15, wrote something that made me very happy. Please read his post. Yeah he's right, I'm a bit wet and embarrassing but his words made my whole day yesterday turning 47," he wrote.

The dad-of-four continued: "Thank you J. I am one proud dad to have you, love you very much, and the others of course. Now go do your homework."

Peter and his family recently spent a week in Australia

Peter wasn't the only one touched by the message; Katie Piper commented to say it made her shed a tear. "As parents all we want to do is make our children happy," she added. Other fans agreed, with one writing: "Peter you are such a wonderful role model and Junior is growing up to be such a nice young man."

The father and son have just returned from a trip to Peter's native Australia, where they were able to spend quality time together along with his daughter Princess, and Peter's parents at the house where he grew up. The singer shared several family photos on Instagram during the trip, including one of Junior and Princess together, telling fans: "Last week in Oz meant so much to us. Seeing my mum and dad and sister was incredible."

