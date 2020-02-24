Peter Andre shares a video of his impressive childhood home in Australia He paid a visit to his hometown with children Junior and Princess

We’ve seen a lot of Peter Andre’s home in both Surrey - where he lives with girlfriend Emily MacDonagh and their children, and their holiday home in Cyprus, but the father-of-four has never revealed much of his childhood home in Australia.

The star grew up in Harbour Town on the Gold Coast in the house that both of his parents still live in, and this half-term Peter took children Junior and Princess on a “flying visit” back to see his mum Thea, who he says hadn’t “been great”.

During the trip, he posted a video revealing the property, complete with outdoor pool overlooking the ocean and a large veranda for outdoor dining.

Peter captioned the post: “The home I grew up in on the Gold Coast. Great to be back. #australia @officialjunior_andre, bista and my nephew savs enjoying the pool.”

One fan commented, “How wonderful that your parents still live here and you get to return with your children. Special memories and special times.”

Junior and Princess certainly looked like they were enjoying themselves, while his youngest children Amelia, five, and Theo, three, stayed at home with their mum Emily. This is nothing new – while Junior and Princess have grown up in the spotlight and featured on many a TV show with dad Peter and mum Katie, Emily prefers to protect Amelia and Theo’s privacy.

Peter also shared a photo of Junior and Princess on the same trip, with the caption: “These two 😊) #australia Last week in Oz meant so much to us. Seeing my mum and dad and sister was incredible.”

Son Junior shared the same photo on his own profile, as well as an image of him with Princess, their cousin and grandmother Thea. Peter commented, “Junior I can’t cope with how much I love her.”

