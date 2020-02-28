Catherine Zeta-Jones was full of love on Friday after spending the day with her adorable step-granddaughter Lua Izzy. The Oscar-winning actress shared a rare snap of the two-year-old on her Instagram Stories, and little Lua is rocking some serious style. Wearing a pair of flares with a crisp white T-shirt and some aviator shades, Lua sweetly posed for the snap with a model-worthy pout. Catherine was certainly a fan as she captioned the image: "My love. Lua Douglas rockin' it!!!" Lua's dad is Cameron Douglas, Catherine's husband Michael Douglas' son from his first marriage to ex-wife Diandra Luker.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' niece thanks her family in adorable acceptance speech

Cameron and girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed Lua in December 2017. At the time of his daughter’s birth, he told People: "Since Viviane has given birth to a beautiful healthy girl on Monday afternoon, I’ve been at their side ever since. I’m very happy." Lua's middle name is a tribute to Cameron's late grandfather Kirk Douglas, who was born Issur Danielovitch and later went by Izzy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a rare snap of step-granddaughter Lua

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals exciting reason her 'dreams have come true'

Hollywood legend Kirk sadly passed away on 6 February at the age of 103. Michael confirmed that his dad had passed away in a lengthy statement, in which he wrote: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Lua's dad is Michael Douglas' son Cameron

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter shares tribute to Kirk Douglas

He added: "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.