Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Friday to raise awareness of a very important issue, the fact that many British employers are unlikely to hire homeless people as they believe it is illegal to do so. Jamie shared an image on Instagram that read: "Two in five employers are unaware it is legal to hire people experiencing homelessness. This needs to change."

What's more, Jamie also reposted Change Please's caption, which revealed that 40% of UK employers were unaware it was legal to hire someone homeless, highlighting just one of the many stigmas surrounding homeless people.

The Naked Chef's full post read: "A recent poll of UK employers and employees found that 40% of employers did not know it was legal to hire someone who was homeless, while nearly one in five were concerned hiring someone who was experiencing homelessness would have a negative impact on other employees.

"This shows that there are still high levels of stigma towards employing or working with people who are experiencing homelessness. This needs to change.

"At Change Please have seen first-hand how good-quality work can transform the lives of people who have faced challenging life experiences. We need other employers to understand this too and take action."

Many of Jamie's fans praised the chef for raising awareness of the issue. Beneath the father-of-five's post, one follower wrote: "Bless you for highlighting this problem." Another added: "You're a good man Jamie," while a third replied: "Such a great thing to post. Homelessness is a huge problem. So sad."

February is shaping up to be an emotional month for Jamie, who is currently mourning he loss of Nonna Franchina, who made a cameo in his TV show, Jamie Cooks Italy. Taking again to his Instagram page, Jamie shared a series of pictures with his friend alongside a heartfelt message. "Today we lay to rest the wonderful Nonna Franchina at the age of 95 years old," he wrote. "If you guys saw the TV show that I made with @gennarocontaldo three years ago cooking with all those amazing Nonnas [grandmothers] around Italy from the north to the south from the mountains to the islands you’ll know that on the beautiful island of Salina this wonderful lady was a font of knowledge in the kitchen."

