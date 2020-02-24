Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is a star in the making and has been showcasing his cooking skills over the past year in videos posted on the TV star's social media accounts. And the nine-year-old already has a famous fan base, including A-lister Courteney Cox. In a recent video of Buddy making pancakes, the Friends star commented on the footage, writing: "My favourite teacher!" Supermodel Helena Christensen was equally as impressed with the pre-teen's cooking video, and wrote: "Can I hire him?" In the video – which is aimed at children – Buddy had fans in stitches as he told his audience how to handle the mess made in the kitchen. "Don't worry about the mess, your parents will clean it up," he instructed.

Watch Jamie Oliver's son Buddy teach viewers how to make his pancake recipe

Friends star Courteney Cox was impressed with Buddy's skills

Buddy has featured in videos on his dad's Instagram account and YouTube channel on a number of occasions while helping him in the kitchen. In September, the little boy made his presenting debut to teach viewers how to make the perfect scrambled eggs on toast. The finished results looked good enough to eat, and fans were so impressed with how confident he came across that they urged him to get his own TV show for children. In the comments section, one wrote: "I think it's time Buddy got his own little series on YouTube! Imagine other children watching him and getting inspired." Another wrote: "He's got a brilliant camera presence and not even slightly nervous." A third added: "Okay, most definitely his father's son. More Buddy please and thank you."

In August, the little boy joined his dad at work for the day and cooked up a tasty-looking pasta dish that looked almost identical to his famous dad's efforts. Sharing some sweet images on Instagram of Buddy cooking up a storm, Jamie proudly said: "I've got my top helper Buddy on chef duty with me at HQ today and we did a LIVE cook up on Facebook this morning cooking up my sunshine fusilli pasta from my brand new book #JamiesVeg! Check out the results both were delicious, the only difference being I used yellow peppers and Buddy used red peppers."

Buddy has featured on his famous dad's cooking channel on YouTube

It's shaping up to be an exciting year for Jamie and his family. The doting dad announced in February to People magazine that he plans to marry wife Jools Oliver again for their 20th anniversary this summer – and we can imagine that the Olivers' nearest and dearest are in for quite the day. The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their closest friends and family members, including their five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, and River, three – for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

Buddy with his mum Jools Oliver baking a cake

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie told the magazine, adding: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

