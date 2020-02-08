Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal a surprising fashion accessory that he swears by – a bag on wheels! The celebrity chef shared a photo of his polka dot trolley, revealing that he had recently bought a new one as his old one broke. The doting dad explained: "My old one broke so I got a new one from the charity shop! I'm always fashion-forward. Polka dots rock!" We imagine the little trolley comes in handy for Jamie, he no doubt fills it to the brim with fresh produce!

It's shaping up to be an exciting year for Jamie, who announced in February to People magazine that he plans to marry wife Jools Oliver again for their 20th anniversary this summer. The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their "nearest and dearest", including their five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and River, three – for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie said, adding "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

Jamie and Jools tied the knot for the first time on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, and photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

