Jamie Oliver's wife Jools is a busy mum-of-five and rarely has time for herself, but the Little Bird designer's life has been made far easier with a new self-care course. Jools took to Instagram to open up about a new online programme that her friends are running, which works to help everyone bring self-care into their daily lives so that they feel "ready to shine." Jools shared details of the course on social media, and opened up about the impact it had made on her. "It couldn't have come at a better time! And I get to do it without leaving the house," she wrote.

Jools has an emotional year ahead of her, having recently revealed that her oldest daughter Poppy is set to go to university in September. The doting mum admitted in a heartfelt Instagram post that she had been dreading the day her firstborn would leave home since the day she was born, but that she was determined to make the most of their time together before she went away. On New Year's Day, she wrote: "Happy happy new year, the year I have thought about for a long time! This year Poppy will hopefully pursue her dreams and head off for Uni. When she was little I would often think of how it would feel when this moment arrived and jeez I never thought it would feel this emotional!!! Still a few months to go yet so will just soak up everything whilst I can including this little moment, wishing happiness and love for 2020 xxx."

Jools shared details of the course, A Gentle Revolution, on her Instagram page

Jamie and Jools also have something to look forward to this year, as they will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in July. The happy couple met when they were teenagers and it was love at first sight. Jools previously revealed that she used to fancy her now-husband when he was a drummer in a band. During an interview with Made By Mammas, the Little Bird designer said: "When I first met him he was a drummer and that's what got me, rock star image you know! He was 17 or 18 and in a band, he invited me to a gig so I went along to some sweaty disgusting place and I went along to watch, and then we all got on the bus home and then that was it." Jools continued: "He was quite popular so I thought 'I want a piece of that', and he was very cool and the man about town. When I was 18 he asked me out on a date and then we had a courtship for a year and we have never been separated since, never broken up."

