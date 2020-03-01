Peter Andre shares amazing throwback photo – and he looks just like son Junior The former I'm a Celebrity star has four children

Peter Andre shared a photo from his pop star heyday to Instagram at the weekend, and fans rushed to share their opinions! The snap showed the singer posing on the red carpet for an MTV event, wearing an oversized purple suit and black satin shirt. His black hair was spiked into huge peaks and had a small fringe, with three pieces of hair peeking onto his forehead. The star added a typically self-deprecating caption to the image, writing: "Let me explain......actually I can’t #throwbackthursdayalthoughitssaturday."

Several of his followers couldn't resist teasing the Australian for his old look, with one writing: "That’s just reminded to get some purple quality streets!! My fave!" Others added: "Professor plum, in the library, with the lead pipe," and: "Willy Wonka [crying-laughing emoji]." But just as many were keen to compliment him, commenting: "It’s of its time Peter, nothing wrong with it. You’ve defo grown more handsome with age," "Those days when I was a teenager and in love with you," and: "No explanation necessary Pete." Others pointed out the clear resemblance to Peter's teenage son, writing: "I thought that was Junior at first," and: "Junior is your mini me!"

The I'm a Celebrity star shared the 1990s throwback photo to Instagram

Peter's oldest child, 14-year-old Junior, takes after his dad, and the 47-year-old shared earlier this week that he had been very moved by his son's birthday tribute. Taking to Instagram, the young lad posted a photo of himself on a walk with his dad, which he captioned: "Happy birthday to the best dad to ever step foot on this earth. You can sometimes be bare embarrassing. You can sometimes be bare wet. You're a LFG (little friendly giant) but most of all. You have a lot of love. And that's why you're the best dad. You do so much for me, and so much for others. You're so unselfish (Unless it's your coffee). And you give everything to your family and friends. I love you so much."

Peter shares two children with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior and daughter Princess, 12. He and his wife Emily MacDonagh also have two young children, six-year-old Amelia, and Theo, three.

