Peter Andre shared a lovely photo of his family's post-Christmas celebrations to his Instagram stories at the weekend. The snap showed a group of adults and children, including Peter's daughter Princess, 12, and 14-year-old son Junior, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. Peter captioned the picture: "So amazing to see you all yesterday, so much love in one room." The group also included cosmetic dermatologist Dr Nyla Raja and her family.

Peter married wife Emily in 2015 and the couple shares two children

The doctor shared the sweet snap to her own Instagram account on Sunday, revealing that it was taken on Boxing Day. She wrote: "Thank you to @peterandre for inviting me and my family to his Boxing Day lunch." She also shared the photo to her stories, where she wrote: "Was lovely spending time at the Andre residence. He makes a seriously delicious pasta. He needs his own cooking show!" The dad-of-four then reshared her story, adding a kiss emoji. Peter is now performing on a European cruise and shared short clips of his act to Instagram on Saturday night.

The dad-of-four spent Boxing Day with family and friends

As well as his children with Katie, he and his wife, Emily MacDonagh, who works as a junior doctor, share five-year-old daughter Millie and three-year-old son Theo. While his older children have grown up on social media, Emily has asked her husband to not post photos of his younger kids so they can have a more private childhood.

The singer previously revealed to Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." The former I'm A Celebrity star added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

