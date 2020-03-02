Fern Britton opens up about single life after ending marriage to Phil Vickery in first post-split interview The former This Morning star confirmed their separation in February

Fern Britton has revealed she is feeling "confident, strong and indestructible" one month after confirming her split from celebrity chef Phil Vickery. The former couple, who share one child together, surprised fans after they announced they had parted ways after 20 years of marriage in February. "There are times when I’ve been very low," she told Woman & Home magazine. "It was a difficult year, but now I'm fine again. Phil and I are both OK. We simply needed to follow our own paths."

Fern and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years

Despite ending their marriage, Fern and Phil have remained good friends. "Life has changed for me in the past ten years, especially with my career," she explained. "It's lovely to think that I can just concentrate on writing, the kids and getting on with life." She added: "But we do have a good friendship. Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie... and so we will always be connected."

At the time of their split, the pair released near-identical statements, which read: "After more than 20 years together Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your kindness and support." A few days later, Fern followed the message by thanking fans for their support. "Thank you so much for all your kind messages," she wrote. "They are so appreciated. More than you know. The kindness of strangers is overwhelming."

Fern, 62, and Phil, 58, are doting parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones. The former couple met on the set of Ready Steady Cook, where they worked alongside each other. They started dating in 1999, and after Fern's divorce from Clive was finalised, the two TV stars married in spring 2000.

