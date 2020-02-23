Fern Britton looks happy and radiant in new photo during her time in Cornwall The former This Morning presenter has been spending a lot of time by the sea

Fern Britton has been spending the past few weeks in Cornwall, and it looks like she is having the best time! Over the weekend, the former This Morning star shared a lovely photo of herself which had been taken during a walk on the beach. Taking to Twitter, Fern upload a snapshot of herself smiling, dressed in a purple jacket, white wooly hat and sunglasses. "And mum in silly hat but warm ears," she captioned the picture. Fans were pleased to see Fern looking so happy, and many commented on the image. "You look absolutely gorgeous," one wrote, while another commented: "Nice to see you enjoying." A third added: "Loving mum, I have a silly hat also."

Watch Fern Britton on a HELLO! photoshoot

Fern Britton was pictured on a trip to the beach in Cornwall over the weekend

The TV presenter has been opening up about her time in Cornwall on social media, and recently revealed that she had enjoyed a fun night out on Valentine's Day, having attended a party with her friends. Fern tweeted the morning after: "Went to a lovely party last night. So much fun. Lots of chatting with new people and old friends. Must have been a bit noisy though. Woke up with a headache."

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares final photo from family holiday before returning home

The former This Morning star has been staying in Cornwall over the past few weeks

While in Cornwall, Fern also finished writing her ninth novel, Daughters of Cornwall, which is set to be published on 11 June. The mother-of-four wrote the final few pages of her book earlier in the month, revealing on social media that she had completed the book at 2.30am. The star admitted last weekend that she was feeling under pressure to get the book finished as it was already behind schedule, as the original publish date was in February, rather than June. She tweeted: "Almost finished book 9, Daughters of Cornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh. Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as Storm Ciara blows in. If I don't get knocked off the cliff I'll post them."

READ: Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy looks adorable on her way to ballet lessons

Fern has been supported by her fans over the past few weeks following the news that she had separated from her husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery. The pair both issued a statement at the beginning of February, announcing that they were going their separate ways, but that they were to remain friends. It read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.