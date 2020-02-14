Although it has been a difficult few weeks for Fern Britton, the former This Morning presenter took the time to post a heartfelt Valentine's Day message on Friday. Taking to her Twitter page, the 62-year-old - who confirmed her split from Phil Vickery earlier this month - told her fans the importance of "self-care" by writing: "Recycling day is such a work up! 20 mins today just to get all the bags out… Also on a jollier note Happy Valentine's Day! Love yourself and give yourself a little treat."

Fern and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years

The tweet comes shortly after the mum-of-four revealed she has been away from London to finish writing her ninth book. Fern had admitted that she was feeling under pressure to get the book finished as she was already behind schedule since the original publish date was in February, rather than June. She tweeted: "Almost finished book 9, Daughters of Cornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh. Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as Storm Ciara blows in. If I don't get knocked off the cliff I'll post them."

It's clear that Fern has been trying to keep herself busy after confirming she had parted ways from her husband Phil after "20 happy years together". The pair released a statement, which read: "After more than 20 years together Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your kindness and support."

Fern and Phil are doting parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones. It was only last year that Fern gave a candid interview about her marriage to Phil, revealing they had not spent much time together in the previous 12 months. "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there," the TV star told Good Housekeeping.

And Fern had nothing but kind words to say about her husband. She added: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing."

